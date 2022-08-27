(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging discussion.

That conversation included Speaker Rendon’s thoughts as the legislative session comes to an end, why the budget framework is what he is most proud of this session and the different styles exhibited by Governor Gavin Newsom and former Governor Jerry Brown.

Speaker Rendon also confirms he plans to run for reelection as assembly speaker in the Fall.

He also discusses his legacy and why he doesn’t put too much thought into that idea, as well as his plans for when he leaves the legislature.