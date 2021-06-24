Reporting illegal fireworks in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 4th of July is still more than a week away, but that doesn’t stop some residents from setting off fireworks year-round.

The Kern County Fire Department has launched a new section on their website that allows the community to report illegal fireworks in their area. The online tip form is available 24 hours a day on kerncountyfire.org.

Visit here for KCFD’s online tip form to report illegal fireworks

Other law enforcement agencies throughout Kern County have their own tip lines to report illegal fireworks.

Bakersfield

From July 1-5, Bakersfield residents will be able to report illegal fireworks through the City of Bakersfield website, City of Bakersfield mobile app or by emailing firework@bakersfieldfire.us.

The Bakersfield Fire Department is also allowing residents to drop off illegal fireworks — no questions asked — at their downtown station on June 29 and 30.

Delano

Report illegal fireworks to the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.

McFarland

Report illegal fireworks to the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121. You can also text 661-428-1265 to report a tip.

Tehachapi

Report illegal fireworks to the Tehachapi Police Department Communications Center at 661-822-2222.