2:03 p.m. UPDATE: KCFD reports fire is now 25% contained, between 30 and 40 acres have now burned. Road closures affecting Bealville & Caliente Bodfish roads expected until 3:30 p.m. Some firefighters may be released as early as 2:30 p.m. Crews expected to remain on scene through tonight.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Kern County firefighters are battling a grass fire north of Highway 58 near Caliente, that at last check is between 15 to 20 acres.