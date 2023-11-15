If you have been deferred from donating blood in the past due to traveling or living outside the United States, especially in countries where Mad Cow Disease is a concern, good news! The FDA has determined that this is no longer a concern for donors who previously lived in the United Kingdom or other European countries.

The deferral to donate blood previously affected military service men and women and their families. If you have been deferred in the past for these reasons, it is time to visit a Houchin Blood Donor Center and check your donor eligibility.

To schedule your appointment and learn more, visit HCBB.com or call (661) 323-4222. Remember: when you give, people live!