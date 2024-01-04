Caring for yourself after a blood donation is just as crucial as pre-donation preparations. Here are three essential tips Houchin Community Blood Bank recommends all donors practice after they donate blood.

Relax in the Houchin Canteen or on the Houchin mobile bus for as long as you need after donating. Getting up too fast after you donate can make you feel light headed or dizzy. Eat a small snack and drink water or juice to help you replenish after your donation. Properly refueling and rehydrating is the best way to prevent feeling light headed or dizzy post donation. Make sure to schedule your next appointment before you leave a donor center or a mobile blood drive. Ask the front desk staff to help you reschedule your next appointment.

Remember when you give, people live! For more information visit HCBB.com or call (661)323-4222.