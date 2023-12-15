Did you know that what you eat before donating can have a direct impact on how many lives you are saving in our community?

Over a thousand units of life-saving plasma are rendered unusable every year because of lipemia. Lipemia occurs when too much dietary fat mixes with your platelets. When this happens, your platelet donation cannot be used to help a patient in need.

The good news is that this can be changed very easily. Up to twelve hours before your donation, consider eating healthier fats like those found in nuts and avocados. Leading up to a donation, it is a good idea to limit high-fat processed foods like pizza, burgers, and chips.

Thank you for making an impact in our community by donating; remember when you give, people live! To learn more visit HCBB.com or call (661) 323-4222.