“Today I am donating blood because I just learned that the deferral for tattoos recently changed.

In the past, I was told that I could be deferred for a whole year if I got a tattoo, but those rules recently changed to only 7 days,” said Valentina Hubbard, Director of Community Development at Houchin Community Blood Bank.

As long as you received your tattoo in a state-regulated parlor with a sterile needle using non-reusable ink, you could be eligible to donate blood in 7 days as long as there are no signs of an infection. If those requirements are not met, you only have to wait 4 months now instead of one year.

This requirement changed for piercings too as long as the piercing was done using single-use equipment.

“Now that I know about the change in deferral times for tattoos, I have been consistently donating and I am almost at my two-gallon milestone now,” said Hubbard.

If you like to get tattoos and piercings, don’t let that stop you from saving lives with Houchin Community Blood Bank.

For more information, watch the video and visit HCBB.com or call 661-323-4222.

The next life you save could be your own. Remember: when you give, people live!