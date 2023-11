Everyday a life is saved thanks to platelet donations.

Platelets is a component found in our blood that is essential to the survival of trauma, transplant, burn, and cancer patients. While all blood types are encouraged to donate platelets, blood type AB is the universal platelet donor.

Consider making an appointment to donate platelets soon. For more information visit HCBB.com or call (661)323-4222.

Remember when you give, people live!