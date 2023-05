Our donors can now visit us at our new Donors Center located at 2671 Oswell Street, Suite C. A lot of Houchin’s donors come from the east side of Bakersfield. By having this Oswell location open, it gives more opportunities for them to come in and donate blood.

You can make an appointment to donate at hcbb.com/schedule or call 661-323-4222.

The next life you save could be your own. Remember: when you give, people live!