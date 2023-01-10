Donating blood is important because there are no substitute for blood products. Accident victims, cancer treatments, and more rely on donations to survive.

Gary Ketchell is Kern County’s top platelet donor and has been donating blood to Houchin Blood Bank for over 45 years. When people ask him why people should donate, he asks, “why not? Give it a try.” Ketchell says the personnel at Houchin feels like an extended family.

“I get to come and sit for an hour and a half and visit with my friends,” said Ketchell. “I challenge everyone to donate!”

For more information or get started, visit HCBB.com or call 661-323-4222