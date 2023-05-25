COVID caused a lot of interruptions to Houchin’s blood supply, but in particular, it had a huge negative impact on our high schools. Since 2019, Houchin Community Blood Bank’s donors that are 19 and under have declined by over 45%. Our community heavily relies on our youth to donate blood especially since 20% of our blood supply used to come from our high school donors.

Summer break is right around the corner and our community needs you to continue donating blood even when school is out. For more information, watch the video and visit HCBB.com or call 661-323-4222.

The next life you save could be your own. Remember: when you give, people live!