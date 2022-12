Knowing your blood type can save your life or the life of someone else. It is crucial to know in the event of an emergency where you or a loved one is in need of blood.

Before someone can receive a transfusion, their blood type must be matched in order to ensure compatibility.

For more information, watch the video and visit HCBB.com or call 661-323-4222.

Don’t wait for an emergency, give today. Remember: when you give, people live!