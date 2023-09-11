In 2021, the Blood Emergency Readiness program was created to ensure that our nation’s blood supply remain strong and prepared when disaster strikes. This program is composed of numerous blood centers from across the U.S. that have committed to reserving extra units of blood on a rotating on-call schedule for any critical need scenario, such as a natural disaster or mass casualty event.

Stand with the Houchin Community Blood Center by donating blood and making a difference when it matters most.

