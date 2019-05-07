Homicide Tracker

There have been 38 confirmed homicides in

Kern County so far in 2019.

There were a record 113 homicides in 2018.

The past three years have seen record numbers of homicides in Kern County. In 2016 it tied the record at 98. In 2017 it broke the record with 103.

345%

in 2017, African-Americans were 3.45 times more likely to be homicide victims.

6%

of all homicides in 2017 were officer-involved shootings

55%

of all homicides in 2017 remain unsolved.

The coroner rules a death to be a homicide when the death is “at the hands of another.”

The term “homicide” includes deaths from murder and justifiable self-defense.

The term “homicide” does not include accidents or vehicle deaths.