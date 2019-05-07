Introducing the Kern County Homicide Tracker
Since 2000, more than a thousand local people have been shot, beaten or strangled to death. KGET is now tracking these crimes, creating a database of local crime and punishment and offering resources for families of victims.Read More »
Telling the Victims’ Stories
It’s become the new normal. On average, someone is killed nearly every four days in Kern County. It’s an issue often only reported in snapshots. In many cases the victims’ stories aren’t told with details going unreported. Our goal is to change that.Read More »
Frequently Asked Questions
How is homicide defined? What is and isn’t included? And more.Read More »
There have been 38 confirmed homicides in
Kern County so far in 2019.
There were a record 113 homicides in 2018.
The past three years have seen record numbers of homicides in Kern County. In 2016 it tied the record at 98. In 2017 it broke the record with 103.
in 2017, African-Americans were 3.45 times more likely to be homicide victims.
of all homicides in 2017 were officer-involved shootings
of all homicides in 2017 remain unsolved.
The coroner rules a death to be a homicide when the death is “at the hands of another.”
The term “homicide” includes deaths from murder and justifiable self-defense.
The term “homicide” does not include accidents or vehicle deaths.
Interactive Map
Get an interactive view of where homicides have taken place and who was involved.
Homicides by Year
If you have information on a homicide case:
- Kern County Sheriff’s Office
661-861-3110
- Bakersfield Police Department
661-327-7111
- Delano Police Department
661-721-3377
- Arvin Police Department
661-854-5583
- Secret Witness Hotline
661-322-4040
- Homicide Tracker Staff
661-283-1717
This page is dedicated to Steve E. Swenson, Kern’s original homicide tracker.