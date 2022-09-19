Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is headed to Arizona next month to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Youngkin’s office confirmed to The Hill the governor is traveling to Arizona to boost the Trump-endorsed Lake, a prominent supporter of the former president’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, in her race for governor against Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In a statement, Youngkin, said, “Republican governors are leading the country” and creating safer and stronger communities.

“There’s no doubt about it — Republicans make better governors than Democrats,” he said, adding that in Arizona, “Governor Doug Ducey championed hallmark education reforms and the state’s largest tax cut during his term. Arizona deserves another Republican governor.“

Youngkin, fresh off his own victory last year against former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, has been campaigning for several GOP candidates this year, raising his own profile amid rumors of a potential 2024 presidential run, while seeking to prop up Republican nominees.

The Hill reported last month that Youngkin’s campaign itinerary ahead of the midterm elections includes Georgia, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon and New Mexico.

Earlier this month, the Virginia governor and rising GOP star traveled to Maine to stump for Paul LePage, a controversial former governor in the state who is seeking a third term.

Virginia Democrats have decried Youngkin’s campaigning for out-of-state races and have accused him of using his governorship as a step ladder toward larger political ambitions.

Lake, a former television news anchor, is locked in a dead heat against Hobbs, according to polling earlier this month from Emerson College.

Both candidates are backed by 46 percent of voters less than two months from the midterm elections.

Lake, who echoes Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, has repeatedly challenged Hobbs to a debate. Last week Hobbs declined to appear to appear on the debate stage, citing the GOP candidate’s weaponization of conspiracy theories.