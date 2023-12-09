(The Hill) — University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned on Saturday following criticism of comments she gave in a House hearing this week about rising antisemitism on college campuses.

At the hearing, Magill and other college leaders controversially said that it would depend on context whether comments calling for genocide of Jewish people would be considered harassment.

Those statements brought her under fire from university alumni and Pennsylvania politicians, some of whom called on her to resign or be removed from the role.



“I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania,” Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok said in an email to university alumni. “She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law.”

“On behalf of the entire Penn community, I want to thank President Magill for her service to the University as President and wish her well,” he continued.

Magill spoke out after the news broke, saying it was a “privilege” and “honor” to serve the university.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” she said. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”