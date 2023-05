Former President Trump snapped at CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins during a contentious town hall event in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, calling her a “nasty person.”

As Collins repeatedly asked Trump about his handling of classified documents, Trump paused and asked the network’s star anchor: “Can I talk? Can I answer the question.”

“I want you to answer the question, that’s why I asked it,” Collins said.

“You’re a nasty person,” Trump responded.