Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) officially endorsed former President Trump for the GOP primary nomination at a Sunday event honoring service members stationed on the Texas border.

“Joe Biden is causing a potential terror threat in the United States of America,” Abbott said at the event. “A president has one ultimate responsibility and that’s national security. Joe Biden has failed at national security. Well, I’m here to tell you that there is no way, no way that America can continue under the leadership of Joe Biden as our president.”

“We need a president who’s going to secure the border. We need a president who’s going to restore law and order in the United States of America. Not letting these criminals run ransack over the stores that you see images of almost nightly. We need a president who’s going to restore world peace as opposed to this outbreak of warfare under Joe Biden. We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America,” he said.

In his speech, Abbott praised Trump’s border policies, including Title 42, building a border wall and eliminating the catch and release practices that allows immigrants caught in the U.S. without proper documents to be released from detention while their cases play out in court.

In remarks following Abbott’s endorsement, Trump thanked the governor and vowed to make his job “very easy” if he is elected to the White House.

Abbott and Trump spent the early afternoon handing out meals to service members, including Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, at an event in Edinburg, Texas. Abbott, a longtime ally of the former president, praised Trump for his stance on the border and took aim at President Biden for his administration’s handling of the border.

Trump could be seen posing for photos and shaking hands with the service members Sunday. After handing out food, Abbott and Trump headed outside the airport hangar to speak to a group of supporters.

Trump previously made trips to the border while a presidential candidate and during his time in the White House. His campaign has kept up a strong focus on immigration and the border, as has Abbott’s administration.

Abbott has stepped up his border and immigration policies in Texas during the Biden administration by flying migrants to Democratic-led cities, installing a razor wire fence and establishing “Operation Lone Star,” the state’s migrant deterrence policy.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Sarafina Chitika released a statement criticizing Abbott’s endorsement of Trump.

“Donald Trump and his campaign are capping off a horrendous week trying to run away from his cruel and inhumane record by picking up the support of a similarly cruel governor who uses human beings as political pawns,” Chitika said.

“With the support of MAGA acolyte Greg Abbott, Trump has earned another cheerleader for his extreme plans to ban abortion nationwide, pursue a disastrous immigration agenda, and make us less safe by flooding our communities with more guns. Abbott’s support will do nothing to help Trump with the voters who have rejected his toxic MAGA agenda time and time again,” Chitika continued.