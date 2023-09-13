Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Wednesday he will retire from the Senate at the end of his term, dealing moderate Republicans and those opposed to former President Trump a major blow.

Romney said in a statement that it’s time for a new crop of political leaders to step in.

“I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties,” Romney said in a press release. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

The decision by Romney, 76, will all but bring his political career to an end, a career that includes his 2012 general election loss to former President Obama, serving a term as governor of Massachusetts and six years representing Utah in the Senate.

His single term in the upper chamber will be widely remembered for his votes to convict Trump in both of his impeachments — the only Senate Republican to have that distinction.

Romney had been weighing a decision on whether to seek a second term for months and had initially said that he would wait until October to announce one way or another.

Senate GOP sources indicated they were unsurprised, yet disappointed, with the decision as Romney had been in the middle of a number of high-stakes negotiations during his tenure in office, highlighted by his work on the bipartisan infrastructure law in 2021.

“Makes me sad,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), another member who is commonly involved in major bipartisan talks.

The outgoing senator won his 2018 contest with 63 percent of the vote. He was facing potentially a more difficult reelection contest as Utah state House Speaker Brad Wilson (R) had already announced a bid with the support of dozens of conservatives in the state. Trent Staggs has also rolled out a bid.

One Utah GOP operative told The Hill that more people will likely consider a bid, including Tim Ballard, the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an anti-sex trafficking organization and the inspiration for the controversial movie “Sound of Freedom.”

The operative also said that two “big question marks” are former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and Robert C. O’Brien, who served as Trump’s national security adviser at the end of his term. Chaffetz has left the door open to a potential bid, though he has conceded he’d prefer to run for the state’s governorship at some point.

As for O’Brien, the source noted he recently moved to the Beehive State, which would allow him to run for the office next year.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a statement that the GOP will “nominate a candidate who will keep Utah red in 2024.”

Romney told The Washington Post that his decision was also influenced by what he sees coming down the rails: a six-year stretch that could be more unproductive than his first term has been, citing the intransigence of House Republicans and the lack of leadership by both President Biden and the ex-president.

“It’s very difficult for the House to operate, from what I can tell,” he told the outlet, “and two, and perhaps more importantly, we’re probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters.”

Updated at 2:51 p.m.