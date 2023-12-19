Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday slapped down former President Trump’s statement that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” by pointing out Trump appointed his wife, Elaine Chao, who is Taiwanese American, to serve as secretary of Transportation in 2016.

Asked about Trump’s controversial comments, which have drawn comparison to Nazi rhetoric before and during World War II, McConnell pointed out the hypocrisy of the remarks.

“It strikes me that didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao the secretary of Transportation,” he said.

Chao also served in former President George W. Bush’s Cabinet as secretary of Labor, becoming the first Asian Pacific American woman to serve in a presidential Cabinet.

McConnell has rarely commented on Trump’s incendiary and provocative statements this year, usually telling reporters he’s staying out of 2024 Republican presidential primary politics.

But Trump’s inflammatory comments about immigrants “poisoning” the nation’s “blood” have crossed the line with many Republicans.

The former president has previously used derogatory language to talk about Chao, who has been married to McConnell for 30 years.

He disparaged her as “China-loving” and “Coco Chow” in a Truth Social post in 2022, which Marc Short, a former Trump administration official and senior adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, at the time called “a racial slur” and “obviously wrong.”

Other Senate Republicans have recoiled at Trump’s racially-charged language that immigrants are poisoning the country’s blood.

“My grandfather was an immigrant, so I don’t agree with that sentiment,” said Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.).

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a member of McConnell’s leadership team, called Trump’s comments “unhelpful rhetoric.”

But Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R), one of Trump’s staunchest Senate allies, defended the former president’s language.

Tuberville said he was “mad” that Trump “wasn’t tougher than that.”

“Because have you seen what’s happening at the border? We’re being overrun,” he said. “So a little bit disappointed it wasn’t tougher.”