Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) filed paperwork for a 2024 reelection bid on Tuesday, an indication the embattled congressman may seek another term in the House.

Filing the statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) does not, however, guarantee that Santos will go through with the bid. Since winning his election in New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November, the congressman has drawn intense scrutiny amid revelations he embellished parts of his resume, and questions regarding his finances.

The FEC sent a letter to Santos last month asking if he planned to run for reelection next year after his campaign reported nearly $28,000 in contributions and almost $43,000 in expenses during the time period following the November election. According to federal law, potential candidates must declare their candidacy to the FEC if they receive or spend upwards of $5,000 for an election.

The agency asked that he respond by March 14 — the same day Santos filed his 2024 paperwork.

A number of entities are looking into Santos, including the House Ethics Committee. Additionally, a handful of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called on Santos to resign, as have local New York Republicans.

Asked on Tuesday, in light of the FEC filing, if Santos will run for reelection, a spokesperson for the congressman told The Hill, “Congressional offices are legally barred from commenting on campaign related matters.”

Last week, Santos told reporters in the Capitol he would “maybe” consider running for reelection, but said he has not discussed it with anyone.

“Right now, my sole focus is on the legislation that we’re gonna be rolling out, a series of legislation throughout the next couple of weeks,” he added.

Pressed on if he is in Congress “to stay,” Santos responded, “I’m here to do the job I was elected to do for the next two years.”

In December, The New York Times published a bombshell report raising questions about Santos’s background. In response to that, the then-incoming congressman admitted to embellishing parts of his resume — including claiming he graduated from college and worked directly for the finance companies Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Since then, Santos has faced growing allegations and questions, a number of which zero in on his finances.

The congressman last month told television host Piers Morgan he did not think people would realize he fabricated his resume because he “got away with” making the same falsehoods when he unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020.

Despite the mounting controversy, Santos has on a number of occasions said he plans to serve out his term in Congress. Last month, he wrote on Twitter, “Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down.”

“I will continue to work for #NY03 and no amount of Twitter trolling will stop me. I’m looking forward to getting what needs to be done, DONE!” he added.