Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) checked into the hospital on Wednesday night to be treated for clinical depression, his office announced on Thursday.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said.

According to Jentleson, doctors at Walter Reed “told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

The situation comes just over a week after Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded during the Senate Democratic retreat.

A Fetterman spokesman said at the time that test results showed no evidence that he suffered a seizure, with tests also showing that he did not suffer a second stroke in less than a year.

He was released from the Washington, D.C., hospital the following day and returned to the Senate on Monday.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs,” Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Fetterman, tweeted.

Updated at 2:52 p.m.