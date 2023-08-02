D.C. Metro Police say there is no active shooter at the Senate office buildings and no injuries.

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located. MPD is assisting US Capitol Police,” a spokesperson for D.C. Metro police said in an email.

U.S. Capitol Police earlier Wednesday had said officers were searching in and around Senate office buildings after a “concerning 911 call.”

Senate staffers were told to shelter-in-place, take emergency equipment and visitors and close and lock external doors and windows.

D.C. emergency vehicles were seen Wednesday afternoon leaving the area around the Senate buildings.

Capitol police said they are continuing to investigate.



Updated at 3:24 p.m.