BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Drugs critical to cancer treatment have been in short supply nationwide, including Kern County.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the chemotherapy drug Cisplatin has been running low since February and supplies of another essential cancer-fighting drug Carboplatin have also been depleted.

Experts told 17 News that Carboplatin is often a replacement for Cisplatin, which has increasingly been the case, given the latter’s shortage.

Cisplatin is often used to treat brain, throat, lung and ovarian cancers.

According to NBC News, hospitals have had to skip, delay or ration treatment options because of the shortage.

But staff at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC) said they’ve managed pretty well here in Kern.

Latoya Mcgregory was diagnosed with colon cancer last New Year’s Eve.

“My first thought was oh lord, I’m gonna die,” Mcgregory said with a chuckle.

Mcgregory goes into CBCC every two weeks for treatments and wrapped up her sixth one last week. She spoke with 17 News while visiting for a checkup.

She said she had a bad reaction to her first chemotherapy drug, so she switched to a different one called Fluorouracil (5FU).

Susana Bell, a nurse practitioner with CBCC explained that at the time, there was a nationwide shortage of 5FU, resulting in Mcgregory’s treatment being modified.

In fact, Bell said the treatment center was advised to conserve drugs, lower doses or even postpone treatments to manage various drug shortages.

“I was really frustrated at the time,” Mcgregory said. “And I was irritated and angry, but I just was still being patient at the same time.”

Like the rest of the country, Kern County has its share of platinum-based drug shortage, including Cisplatin and Carboplatin… according to CBCC Medical Director and Oncologist Dr. Patel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But he said as one of the major chemotherapy providers in Kern, his treatment center is faring well, using “drug substitutes for the same cancer.”

So, Dr. Patel said his big message to Kern patients is not to panic: “There is going to be other options for your treatment if you don’t have a certain treatment available, there are comparable treatments we can achieve potentially good same results.”

Bell is anticipating a Carboplatin shortage because it so frequently replaces Cisplatin.

And a moment to celebrate: Mcgregory received exciting news today that her cancer treatment has been effective.