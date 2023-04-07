BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free symposium Saturday will discuss the ongoing crisis of maternal health facing Black women in America.

The event is called Black Women’s and Infants’ Maternal Health Symposium: A Call to Action. It takes place Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greenacres Community Center at 2401 Calloway Drive.

Black women are almost four times more likely to die from maternal complications than other races. In Kern County, maternal death rates for Black women are 1.5 times more than the rest of California, local officials said.

The infant mortality rate among Black babies was at 10.6 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019, according to the CDC.

Guest speakers will discuss steps to improve health outcomes for Black women and infants.

You can register for the symposium using this link. Attendees are asked to bring an unopened package of diapers to benefit Black Infant Health (BIH).