Skin Cancer Foundation shares sunscreen and sun protection tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Skin Cancer Foundation wants to remind everyone about the importance of sun protection. They are sharing tips for choosing and applying sunscreen to protect you in these coming summer months. In a news release, the foundation says that while no sun protection method is guarantee, research has shown that sunscreen not only reduces skin cancer risk but also helps prevent premature skin aging caused by ultraviolet (UV) sun rays.

Sun protection tips:

Stay in the shade during peak sun hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cover up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.

Tips for choosing sunscreen:

When spending a long time outdoors, choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher and make sure it’s labeled as broad spectrum.

Look for the Skin Care Foundation’s seal of recommendation to find products marked as safe and effective.

Tips for applying sunscreen:

Apply one ounce of broad spectrum, SPF 30+ sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

For more safety tips, you can visit the foundation’s website.