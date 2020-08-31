Panama-Buena Vista school district holding free two-day immunization clinic this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is holding a free immunization clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The clinic, held in partnership with Kern County Public Health, will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Thompson Junior High School gymnasium, located at 4200 Planz Road.

Walk-ins are accepted but the district encourages parents to make an appointment. Parents and guardians must bring their children’s immunization records to their scheduled appointment, according to the district.

Some vaccines may require eligibility for the Vaccines for Children program, the district said.

Masks are required at the clinic and social distancing will be enforced, according to the district.

While schools are currently operating with distance learning only, the district said students are still required to be vaccinated.

To make an appointment, call PBVUSD Health Services at 661-831-1906 extension 6548 or extension 6544.