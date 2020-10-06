Original Roadhouse Grill closed by county health officials due to cockroach infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Original Roadhouse Grill was closed on Monday after health inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation at the restaurant.

According to the inspection report, health officials observed 10 or more dead cockroaches on the kitchen floor of the restaurant, located at 8490 Rosedale Hwy., as well as 30 or more live cockroaches under the prep table, near the bulk food storage and next to and inside utensil storage.

The department said inspectors also saw five or more nymph (baby) cockroaches under the same area.

The manager of the restaurant said its last pest control service was in August, according to the report. Previous service was focused on cockroach abatement. The manager said the pest operator/pest control specialist indicated that the provided treatment — which included fogging, traps and bait on the traps — needed time to see if it worked.

Inspectors said the manager “did not indicate that self closure (at that time) was an option.”

Health officials ordered the restaurant to close and that another pest control service be performed. Inspectors also advised that all food surfaces and equipment be cleaned and that any material that could attract vermin be removed.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision-making skills,” the report says. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation. Operator/employee failed to recognize signs of cockroach infestation during food operation.”