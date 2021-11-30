OEHHA issues a fish advisory for Lake Webb

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) has issued an advisory on four species of fish that reside in Kern County’s Lake Webb (part of Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area) due to the levels of mercury found in the fish.

Lake Webb is home to black bass species, Channel Catfish, Common Carp and Inland Silverside fish. While eating these fish caught from Lake Webb is not deadly, the levels of mercury found in fish caught from the lake have raised concerns. The OEHHA has advised people to only eat a safe amount.

OEHHA has issued the following consumption advice:

Women ages 18 to 49 and children ages 1 to 17 may safely eat a maximum of three total servings per week of Inland Silverside, or two total servings per week of Common Carp or Channel Catfish, or one total serving per week of black bass species.

Women ages 50 and older and men ages 18 and older may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of Inland Silverside, or six total servings per week of Channel Catfish, or five total servings per week of Common Carp, or two total servings per week of black bass species.

One serving is considered to be an eight-ounce fish fillet before cooking.

“Many fish have nutrients that may reduce the risk of heart disease and are excellent sources of protein,” said Director of OEHHA Dr. Lauren Zeise. “By following our guidelines for fish caught in Lake Webb, people can safely eat fish low in chemical contaminants and enjoy the well-known health benefits of fish consumption.”

Lake Webb is located 17 miles south of Bakersfield located at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area.

The fish advisory from OEHHA is based on the levels of contaminants that are persistent with the environment and accumulate in fish. OEHHA recommends checking the California HABs Portal before fishing for any advisories issued in the area.

For a full list of Fish Advisories in California, click here.