BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of three cases of monkeypox have now been reported in Kern County, according to public health officials.

The second patient was in close contact with someone with the virus, and a third case has been identified and is under investigation, officials said.

“While additional cases of monkeypox have been identified in Kern County, it’s encouraging that contract tracing efforts are working and helping to contain further spread,” Brynn Carrigan, Kern County Public Health director, said in a release. “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these cases, identifying close contacts and notifying them of their potential exposure.”

Symptoms of monkeypox can include a rash, fever, body aches and fatigue. It can be passed to others from the time symptoms start to when all sores have healed — which can take several weeks, according to the release.

The risk of transmission can be reduced by avoiding close contact with people who have sores or rashes, practicing good hand hygiene and using appropriate protective equipment when caring for others with symptoms. Anyone who believes they have been exposed should contact a healthcare provider.