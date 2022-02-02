Millions of routine vaccines have been skipped since the start of the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Americans have fallen behind on routine vaccinations and health advocates fear that down the road, preventable diseases could develop.



37 million routine vaccines have been skipped since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. An analysis of insurance claims by Avalere, a health care consulting firm found an alarming number.

Between January 2020 and July 2021, the analysis found, monthly claims were down 32% for adults and 36% for adolescents compared with 2019. Those insured by commercial insurance plans accounted for nearly two-thirds of missed doses.

Health experts are worried about how people’s health could be affected if this trend continues.

“Adult and teenage populations have not been getting their routine vaccines,” Dr. Puja Vithalani, a Family Physician at Kaiser Permanente. “They have not been coming in for physicals or well-checks, because of the pandemic we asked people to stay home, don’t socialize, don’t do these things that translated into routine care.”

Many say the lack of awareness plus the focus on COVID-19 has caused many Americans to fall behind when it comes to taking preventative health measures.

One of those people is Kevin Izquierda who thinks there isn’t enough information or reminders about keeping up with your health.

“Everyone is much more concerned with COVID,” said Izquierda you don’t really hear about any other diseases.”

For others like Freddie Howard, she thinks the politicizing of vaccines might make others less likely to get vaccinated or even catch up with their health. Howards adds that past bad reactions motivate her to not get any vaccines.

“I took the Flu shot once and got really sick,” said Howard. “I never took it again.”

Dr. Vithalani reassures getting your COVID-19 booster along with any other vaccinations that you may be missing is completely safe.

“At the beginning when the pandemic first came out, we did not have enough data,” said Dr. Vithalani. “If we could give the COVID vaccine together with other vaccines, now we know that it is completely safe.”

Amid worry from health experts, they say it’s not too late to get back on track.

“The most important thing right now, especially adults with high risk for heart disease, diabetes, cancer we really just need you to call your doctor’s office,” said Dr. Vithalani. “Make an appointment for a physical or if there is something that is bothering you in the past two years and you haven’t mentioned it to anyone, it could be something, so it doesn’t hurt to ask.”