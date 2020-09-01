Mercy Hospitals receives $250K grant to address childhood asthma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield and the Friends of Mercy Foundation were awarded a $250,000 grant from The Asthma Mitigation Project.

The grant, which is funded by the California Department of Health Care Services and managed by the Center at Sierra Health Foundation, aims to improve health outcomes for low-income individuals with poorly controlled asthma, especially Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

“We are honored to receive this generous grant…to allow us to address the high childhood asthma prevalence that exists for those living in poverty in Kern County,” said Toni Harper, vice president of philanthropy for Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield. “Partnering with other organizations in the areas of greatest need, our team will provide outreach and in-home education for children living with asthma.”

Around $10 million in grants have been provided to 22 nonprofit organizations, community-based health care providers, health departments and managed care organizations.