Mercy and Memorial Hospitals holding free drive-thru flu clinics starting next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the flu season fast approaching, Dignity Health is holding free drive-thru clinics at its Bakersfield hospitals starting next week.

The first clinic will be held on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mercy Hospital Southwest, located at 551 Shanley Ct. The entrance to the clinic will be from Old River Road and Howell Drive.

The second clinic will be on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Hospital, located at 420 34th St. behind the Ronald McDonald house.

The last clinic will be held on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mercy Hospital Downtown, located at 1919 16th St.

Those who have COVID-19 or have reason to believe they may have it are encouraged not to attend the clinic. All participants will be screened for the virus upon arrival, according to Dignity Health.

Your vehicle should only have those those who will be receiving a flu vaccine and everyone must wear face coverings. The vaccine will not be administered to anyone under 18.