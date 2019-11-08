Men and cancer risks

November is men’s health awareness month, and Adventist Health is encouraging men to take care of themselves.

The hospital is holding a series of lectures this month on various health topics. This evening, the focus was on male cancers, specifically prostate and testicular cancer and male breast cancer — something most men don’t even think about.

“The majority of men who present with breast cancer, because we think we can’t be affected by it, we present at a very advanced stages. Why is that important? It’s important because the more advanced breast cancer is, sometimes it can lead to detrimental or terminal cancer,” said Dr. Ricardo Salas, Oncologist at the AIS Cancer Center.

Dr. Ricardo Salas says it’s important for men to talk with their doctors about any concerns you may have and get regular checkups and screenings, especially if you have a family history of cancer.