BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District hosted an event Tuesday morning in Northwest Bakersfield to remind the public about the threat West Nile virus poses to Kern County.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20 seven people and three horses in Kern County have been infected with the West Nile Virus this year.

The weather has cooled down, mosquitoes will be living longer and have a greater potential to make humans and animals ill.

“About 20% of people that are bitten are going to come down with flu-like sympotms, but there is a little less than 1% that are going to get bitten and it could be fatal or it can cause serious nerologial problems down the road. We do not want anyone to be infected, if possible. Right now with the cooler weather, it is getting very important to remember your mosquito repellent or insect repellent because these mosquitos are going to live longer,” Terry Knight, a Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District spokesperson, said.

Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District says this is the time of year when Aedes aegypti mosquitoes become “very active.” They say those ankle biters will remain active into October.