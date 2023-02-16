BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Network for Children held a collaborative meeting with several local agencies today and they shared information with each other about Safe Surrender Awareness Month.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law became permanent in 2006 to prevent the abandonment of babies within the state of California.

Since then, Kern County Human Services says 95 babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County.

Up to 72 hours after the birth of a baby, the mother can go to any Kern County Fire Station or an emergency room and safely surrender the child.

The mother has the ability to reclaim the child within 14 days if she changes her mind.

“Mothers in crisis, this program is definitely for them. If there is no other place for them to turn, they can make that ultimate sacrifice and provide a loving and safe home for their baby with this law,” Alison Votaw with the Kern County Dept. of Human Services said.

For more information about the Safe Surrender Law and locations included in the program click here.