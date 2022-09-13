Los Angeles County health officials confirmed on Monday the first death due to monkeypox in a local resident.

The death is also believed to be the first in the U.S. from the disease but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet confirmed any U.S. deaths, the Associated Press reports.

A CDC spokesperson confirmed to the AP they were working in cooperation with L.A. County officials.

The resident who died had been severely immunocompromised and had been in the hospital, County of Los Angeles Public Heath officials said in a news release.

“Public Health sends heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one,” the news release stated.

No further information about the patient was released.

Health officials recommend anyone who is severely immunocompromised and suspects they have monkeypox seek medical care early.

The virus is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact or respiratory droplets with an infected person and can be very painful.

The United States has the most cases globally, the AP reported citing the CDC. California has recorded the most cases nationally, with Black people and Latinos disproportionately infected.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the County of Los Angeles Public Health website.