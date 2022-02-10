Kingston residents in need of donated luggage or storage boxes to relocate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kingston Healthcare Center residents are in need of the community’s help as they prepare to move to other facilities.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is asking that gently-used clean luggage, larger plastic storage boxes with lids or gym bags with zippers be donated for resident. The items can be dropped off at the KGET lobby Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for delivery.

The Ombudsman program is hoping to receive 100 to 125 donations by Friday afternoon.

Kingston, notorious for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services last week saying the facility would lose its license and agreement with Medicare and Medicaid. That prompted the facility to make the decision to shutdown, according to the letter Kingston officials sent to residents.

The closure was first reported by 17 News’ Alex Fisher.