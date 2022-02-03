Kingston Healthcare Center to officially close after losing deal with Medicare, Medicaid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kingston Healthcare Center will officially shutdown, according to a letter sent to residents.

Thursday morning, 17 News obtained the letter sent to those residents saying the facility will close down, although the letter did not specify an exact date for shutting down.

The nursing facility, notorious for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services this week saying the facility would lose its license and agreement with Medicare and Medicaid. That prompted the facility to make the decision to shutdown, according to the letter Kingston officials sent to residents.

The letter said residents inside the facility will be assigned an individual physician to help people find another nursing home.

Kingston Healthcare Center declined to comment on the closing.