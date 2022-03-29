BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisors Tuesday proclaimed the month of April Donate Life Awareness Month.

Donate Life Awareness Month aims to recognize people who have saved the lives of others with their organ and tissue donations and to bring awareness to the need for more donors.

“There are over 106,000 individuals currently waiting for a life-saving transplant,” said Jessica Banuelos, donation development organizer to Kern County. “The waiting list is unfortunately continuing to grow. Unfortunately 20 people die each day waiting for a life-saving transplant; 20 percent of those waiting actually reside here in California.”

“In Kern County alone we were able to save 81 lives in 2021 through organ donation, and 21 alone just this year,” Banuelos added.

More than 17 million Californians have registered to be donors at the Department of Motor Vehicles making the Donate Life California Organ & Tissue Registry the largest in the nation.

That registry says one person can save eight lives and enhance 75 others through organ and tissue donation.