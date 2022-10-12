BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services Department will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet.

Kern County Public Health has partnered with Kern County Fairgrounds to offer free flu shots from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a news release.

No appointments are needed. Guests should enter through Ming Avenue at the Star Gate entrance, officials said.

According, to the California Department of Public Health, flu vaccinations can reduce the risk of potentially serious flu complications for people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

Event organizers encourage the public to take preventative actions to reduce the spread of flu:

Wash hands often

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

For more information call 661-321-3000 or visit the state’s website.