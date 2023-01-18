BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department will launch a traveling program aimed at helping Kern County residents know more about important vital signs critical to their wellbeing.

The Department’s “Know Your Numbers” program will be held at the Wonderful College Prep Academy on Thursday. According to a release from the KPHD, the program will offer two health screenings informing applicants of their body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels before and after six weeks of nutrition and fitness coaching sessions.

Fourth District Supervisor of the Kern County Board of Supervisors, David Couch said in a release, “Joining Public Health’s Know Your Numbers program is a great way for the residents of Delano to kick-off 2023. Public Health is launching this traveling six-week program providing free nutrition and fitness coaching in partnership with Delano Wonderful College Prep Academy, and I encourage residents to take advantage of this life-changing opportunity.”

The community is invited to participate in the program this Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for the initial screenings and fitness and nutrition classes will be held on Thursdays at the times mentioned above from Jan 26. Through Feb. 23, with the final health screening on Mar. 2.

Click here to learn more about the program.