BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical took another step in expanding its services Monday with the opening of The Q Street Imaging Center in East Bakersfield.

The new center focuses on women’s imaging services and houses state-of-the-art equipment that can provide CT scans, ultrasounds, mammography, bone density, X-ray services and more.

The new location features seven machines and a staff of 10 people.

Suzanne Knight, the radiology manager for Kern Medical, says the new imaging center makes things easier for their patients.

Knight also had this to say:

“It’s been really hard for our patients to come to the hospital to get seen. Parking is an issue and just the logistics of a large building. And now they have the ability to drive right up, really close to the front door and come in and get imaging and not have to hassle with the whole hospital setting.” Suzanne Knight, Kern Medical radiology manager

The Imaging Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Kern Medical accepts Medi-Cal, Medicare, Blue Cross, Kern Family Healthcare, Health Net and other health plans.