BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Fever is an endemic illness caused by breathing in a microscopic fungus that lives in the soil and dirt.

Kern County Public Health officials say there were 3,045 cases of Valley Fever in 2021, which is an increase of 50 more cases than reported in 2020.

Kern County officials are expected to release the 2022 case numbers this month.

According to officials, about 60% of infected people will not develop symptoms but people who develop symptoms can experience fever, cough chest pain, muscle or joint aches, tiredness, headaches, rash and weight loss.

If the infection is severe, the fungus can infect the brain, joints, bone, skin and other organs.