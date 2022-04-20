BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — STDs continued to increase across the country during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new data shows Kern County actually saw a decline in STD transmission.

According to data from public health officials, Kern County saw drops in chlamydia, gonorrhea, primary and secondary syphilis, and congenital syphilis in 2020. At the same time, rates of gonorrhea and syphilis increased across the U.S.

Public Health officials say our decline was only temporary, noting the number of STD’s cases have since increased in Kern County.