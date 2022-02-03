Kern County Public Health wants the community to improve overall health during the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the COVID-19 pandemic refusing to leave, the Kern County Public Health Services Department is calling on residents to invest in a healthier community and improve their overall quality of life.

More than half of Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths were people who had obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and/or heart disease as comorbidities, according to Kern Public Health.

Kern County has some of the highest obesity and mortality rates due to chronic health conditions in the state, according to the department. Out of all adults in Kern County, 78 percent of them are either obese or overweight.

Kern Public Health said the county has had the most residents die from diabetes out of the entire state. Kern County also has the fourth-highest death rate related to heart disease, which is 43 percent higher than California’s average.

Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan says that with the current COVID-19 pandemic, being self-aware of your overall health is vital.

“As we continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to invest in your overall health,” Carrigan said. “Public Health is here to help, providing tools and resources to assist you and your family. Whether it is selecting healthier menu options at local restaurants or incorporating exercise into your daily routine, join us on the road to better health today. Let’s get healthy Kern!”

The county is challenging the community to improve overall health throughout the county and is encouraging residents to take advantage of the programs public health has to offer.

Here are three county programs provided by Kern Public Health to help maintain a healthier lifestyle:

#KnowYourNumbers – This traveling program offers two free health screenings, informing participants of their body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels both before and after program interventions. Program interventions include nutrition coaching with our Public Health Nutritionist and fitness classes through our partnership with In-Shape Health Clubs.

Certified Healthy – This program empowers residents to choose local restaurants that offers healthier more nutritious meal options that have been “certified healthy” by meeting our ten nutrition criteria. Download our free Safe Diner App on your smart phone to search for Certified Healthy restaurants near you when eating out.

Waste Hunger Not Food – This program rescues wholesome food from schools, restaurants and markets that would have otherwise been wasted and distributes it to those in need. Through our partnership with CityServe, we deliver this rescued fresh food directly into neighborhoods through an infrastructure of churches as well as other community partnerships. If you are looking to make healthier food choices for your family, but are having difficulty accessing or affording these choices, visit our website to find a food distribution site near you.

For more information on these programs, visit Kern Public Health’s website by clicking here.