Kern County Latino Task Force hosts 5 free COVID-19 testing sites post-Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino Task Force is offering five free COVID-19 testing sites this week to encourage residents to get tested after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Walk-ins are acceptable and there are no pre-registration requirements. The Task Force asks that people please wear a mask and social distance while on site.

This week’s testing sites:

• WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 1 (12 P.M. – 4 P.M.) WHERE: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

1015 Clinton Street, Delano, CA 93215

*Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield and Jim Burke Ford.

• WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 2 (12 P.M. – 4 P.M.) WHERE: Bear Mountain Elementary School

1501 Hood St. (Parking Lot), Arvin, CA 93203

• WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 3 (12 P.M. – 4 P.M.) WHERE: Sierra Vista Elementary School

300 Franklin St. (Parking Lot), Arvin, CA 93203



• WHEN: Friday, Dec. 4 (9 A.M. – 5 P.M.) WHERE: Greenfield Family Resource Center

5400 Monitor Street, Bakersfield, CA 93307

• WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 5 (10 A.M. – 2 P.M.) WHERE: Weedpatch Supermarket

8101 Buena Vista Blvd. (Parking Lot), Lamont, CA 93241