BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County now has an alternative to long waits in the emergency rooms or urgent cares and it’s medical care in the privilege of your own home.

Home infusions therapy allows you to receive personalized medical treatment, which enhances your overall well-being.

Ashley Waldon, an RN for Modwella, an in-home IV concierge service said, “Say you had a gut bug or a flu bug or a migraine, you could go be in the ER for who knows how long or I could come to your house and administer the same things they would give you in the ER.”

Waldon says Modwella also offers vitamins.

“We come to your home or business and provide vitamins, antioxidants, we do NAD therapy and we just started doing in-home botox.”

Waldon made the transfer to Modwella, after working in more traditional settings.

“I have been an RN for thirteen years and I have a background in ICU. I worked for SCOI for a little bit and most recently was at Hoffmann Hospice,” Waldon said.

She had some advice for people, who may be hesitant to try this alternative.

“Everybody can be maybe a little timid to start it, but it’s so wonderful because you’re in the convenience and comfort of your own home or office,” Waldon said. “I think there is just a relationship that you build there too, a trust, experience all of those things.”

New clients undergo a medical evaluation to determine their needs.

“Every first-time client will get a questionnaire, a health history form that you fill out, so that we can ensure the utmost safety,” Waldon says. “First-time clients have a phone call with our medical director and she will answer any questions that you may have.”

Modwella is one of several options in Kern County for in-home infusions. Mobile Drip Station also provides care to the community.

Aimee Franco, a nurse practitioner of Mobile Drip Station said, “Depending on what your need is, that’s how we determine what vitamins such as magnesium, calcium, B-complex, B-12, vitamin C, zinc, there are all sorts of things that we can do.”

Franco has been a nurse practitioner for almost 9 years and a cardiac nurse for 10 years prior to that. She says that the in-home IV infusions are valuable not only if you’re sick and hungover, but could be a preventative solution too.

“I have people that are on hospice that get it and then I have kids as young as junior high school that are travel athletes that are depleted from all the training,” Franco said. I have a lot of people in agriculture and trucking. But a lot of just my regulars want to boost their immune system.

Franco performs this method because it is more effective than oral vitamins.

“The effectiveness of oral vitamins is 20 at max 50 percent because of our gut health so we don’t absorb the vitamins properly. This way it goes straight to your entire system, you’re getting an absorption rate of almost 100 percent,” Franco told 17 News.

Mobile Drip Station and Modwella are two businesses in Kern County that are providing at-home care to you.

The starting price is about $150 to $200 and could increase depending on the vitamins you need. For more information visit the Modwella website or the Mobile Drip Station website.