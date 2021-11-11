Kaiser to offer free flu shots Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente Kern County will be holding a free flu shot clinic Saturday and following Saturday.

The clinic will be held Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Medical office located at 8800 Ming Ave.

You do not need to be a Kaiser Permanente member in order to receive a flu shot. The event is free and an appointment is not needed.

The best defense against the flu for you and the people around you is a flu shot, according to Kaiser Permanente.

