Kaiser Permanente distributing free flu shots to community Saturday

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Many world leaders at this week’s virtual U.N. summit hope it will be a vaccine made available and affordable to all countries, rich and poor. But with the U.S., China and Russia opting out of a collaborative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine, and some rich nations striking deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure millions of potential doses, the U.N. pleas are plentiful but likely in vain. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente is distributing free flu shots to the community on Saturday.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cain Memorial AME Church, located at 630 California Ave. Attendees are urged to use the entrance off of California and S Street. A membership with Kaiser is not required to participate.

“We chose to target the community around central/southeast Bakersfield because we know that the surrounding area is heavily populated by people of color who have historically lacked access to preventive medicine like flu vaccinations,” said Trellis Green, department administrator for Kaiser Permanente.

The flu shots will be available for all residents except those infants under six months old. Shots are limited to the first 300 community members. Masks and social distancing is required.